Basket-making volunteers wanted to help NICU babies

NICU basket (Photo: KUSA)

A mother's vision to help families with newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit received a big boost from donors Saturday night.

The Champagne Ball raised $14,000 for the "Toby's Showers for Babies" organization.

The nonprofit creates baskets filled with blankets and books to help both parents and babies during long hospital stays.

Families have already received more than 2,000 baskets. Elizabeth Tolin founded the nonprofit after her son Toby was a NICU baby.

She hopes to bring more people together to help fill baskets that will eventually go to five hospitals in Denver and Wyoming.

"We have community events both here in Colorado and Wyoming where you can come out and lend a hand," she said. "We do things like cutting and tying the blankets that go into baskets, we prep everything that goes out and work on other materials that we will use to support those families."

The event featured several speakers, including father's who spoke about the positive impact the baskets had on their families.

If you want to join a basket making event or host your own, visit, http://showerforbabies.org/.

(© 2017 KUSA)