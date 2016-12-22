Santas needed to delivers gifts to NICU babies

Santa contemplates a request from Sean Goniea, 6, at Watergrass Elementary School in Wesley Chapel, Fla. Paul Bartell has been playing Santa for 20 years and with a real beard is dressing as the old elf again this year. (Photo: Andy Jones, The Tampa Tribune via AP)

DENVER - Even Santa Claus needs some backup sometimes. One Jolly Old St. Nick who was set to make a special delivery on Christmas Eve has fallen sick and can no longer go on his intended route.

Toby’s Shower for Babies is looking for a couple volunteers to help spread Christmas cheer at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver.

The Santas are needed Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help deliver presents to parents in the NICU with their babies for their first Christmas.

All Santas are asked to have their own suits and look as close to the real deal as possible.

Toby’s Shower for Babies is a nonprofit that creates a baby basket for an incoming NICU families. To date, they have delivered more than 2,000 baskets.

Inquiring Santas are asked to email Elizabeth@showerforbabies.org.

