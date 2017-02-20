Study: Environmental changes could influence a mother's breast milk

KUSA - A new CU Boulder study has found a mother's breast milk can change with the seasons.

The study analyzed samples taken from 33 mothers and their babies, at four, 16 and 20 weeks post-partum in Gambia - which is in West Africa.

"One of our most significant findings was the demonstration that the season, the wet or the dry season, actually affects not only specific sugars, but the overall amount of these sugars that gets put into the milk," said Robin Bernstein, an associate professor of anthropology at CU Boulder.

Bernstein started and designed the study.

"In general the area of understanding what is in milk, how that's influenced by the mom, and how that in turn influences the baby - that's something that was sparked initially by my own experience as a new mom," she said. "Living my daily life and all the things that includes, and wondering how that might be interpreted by my body and how that came out in my milk and get communicated to my baby."

Researchers found during the wet seasons, when food was scarce and environmental stressors, like malaria, were high, women's breast milk contained 20 percent fewer complex sugars that help support healthy bacteria in a baby's gut.

They say those babies got sick more than babies who were exposed to the complex sugars.

They hope the study will help find ways to improve their nutrition.

"In this particular sense we're hoping that we could eventually find out - for those moms who are lactating during the wet season - the same time they have malaria, at the same time their food stores have run out, and they have to work 14 hours preparing the rice fields for planting - could it be something as simple as giving a supplement? Or changing some aspect of their diet such that they could make the proper proportion of sugars, or the right types of sugars to more successfully support their infant? I think that's what we would really like to see come out of this, understand how to help moms who are in some pretty challenging circumstances - give their infants the best possible start," said Bernstein.

Researchers also hope this study will lead to more long-form studies about breast milk and infant nutrition.

CU Boulder co-authored the study with researchers from the University of California Davis and the United Kingdom-based Medical Research Council.

It was published in the journal, Scientific Reports, in January.

