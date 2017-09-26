Technology helps moms and dads bond with babies in the NICU

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - In a perfect world, newborns would go home with their parents right after entering the world, but many times babies are premature or sick, causing them to stay for weeks or months in the neonatal intensive care units.

Some hospitals have a way mom and dad can keep an eye on their little one, even when they can’t be there in person.

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children just got that technology.

“He’s our little superhero,” Amanda Borcherding said while looking lovingly at her son, Crosby.

Crosby was born weighing 1lb 8oz after 28 weeks.

“He could fit in my husband’s hand,” she recalled.

Crosby will need to stay in the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children for about 3 months before he can go home.

“Just having that fear of missing out on anything any little reflex or smile or anything like that,” Borcherding said. “So at first going home was tough.”

But a few weeks into Crosby’s stay, the hospital installed new technology, called NICVIEW. Parents get a login and can watch their baby on their phones or computers from anywhere.

“It’s just super comforting to see him anytime we want,” Borcherding said.

Her husband keeps an eye on him from his office in Boulder, and she drives home, she’ll check on Crosby the moment she walks in the door.

The nurses and doctors can also use the cameras when they’re not in the room, but they do keep the sound off, and won’t keep them on at all times.

“Sometimes when we’re doing things we’ll turn the camera off just because I think it can be a little scary sometimes," said Dr. David Horst, Rocky Mountain’s NICU medical director. "The babies are so small and these big hands come in the picture -- but other than that, you don’t even notice they’re there.”

Borcherding can only hold Crosby once a day, but those moments are her favorite.

This technology ensures even when she’s gone, she doesn’t have to miss a moment.

“It’s not ideal, but you’ve got to find the good in it," she said.

