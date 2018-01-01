Welcome! Here are the first 2018 babies in Colorado

KUSA - We're just hours into the new year, and so far, Colorado hospitals have welcomed several New Year's babies across the state!
The first baby of the new year was born right as the clock struck 12:01 a.m. at UC Health Memorial Hospital Center in Colorado Springs.
Baby girl Isla Beth McLellan was born at 6 pounds and 2 ounces, a few days early. Her due date was Jan. 25. Baby Isla and her mom, Tamra, are doing fine and resting.
Isla is Tamra and her husband Brian's first child. Tamra works as a fifth-grade teacher.
About an hour later, Saint Joseph Hospital welcomed baby Kaylani Orellana at 1:07 a.m. to mom Sandra. Dad Elias was at home taking care of their other kids when she was born.
UC Health University of Colorado Hospital said hello to their first 2018 baby at 1:25 a.m., a boy.
At 3:19 a.m., Lutheran Medical Center greeted its first baby of the new year to the Roehr family. Their baby girl doesn't have a name just yet.
