Neighbors helping dig each other out

KUSA - All this snow in Colorado is bringing out the good in people.

Crested Butte has gotten more than eight feet of snow in the last week and a half. Lauren Ryals, a teacher in Crested Butte, tells us she got up at 4:30 to shovel out her driveway on Thursday morning in order to make it to school in time.

Lucky for her, she has fellow teacher, and friend Patrick O’Neill in her neighborhood.

She says she’s learned some shoveling tips from him in the past – including using a head lamp and shoveling with the snow plow so you don’t have to do the job twice. Patrick says his kids call him a shovel master, and we’re sure his neighbors agree.

Patrick says this storm broke him and he had to borrow a snow blower to help clear out his driveway, and those of his neighbors. Both however, say despite all the snow and how much they’ve had to shovel, they both say they’re lucky to live where they do.

Lauren says “no matter how much snow we have, we’re all still in a really great environment helping each other and we’re tired and exhausted, but it’s a community.”

Patrick said the same thing, he says no matter what happens, the people in their Crested Butte neighborhood help each other.

