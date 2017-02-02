No romantic restaurants in Denver for Valentine's Day? But plenty in state

The Flagstaff House overlooking Boulder was one of seven Colorado restaurants named to OpenTable's list of the "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America." (Photo: FLAGSTAFF HOUSE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - According to a new list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, none of them are located in Denver.

But there are plenty of romantic restaurants in Colorado to take your sweetheart out to dinner on Valentine's Day, according to a new list.

According to online reservation company OpenTable, seven of the country's most romantic restaurants are in Colorado, including three in Colorado Springs.

