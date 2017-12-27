Nutrition: Battling fatigue with food

Most of us make the time to fill up our car if we’re low in gas, but few of us take the time to properly fuel up our bodies. We don’t let our cars run on fumes but so many of us push our bodies through exhaustion day after day.

If you’re tired, you’re running on fumes. And unlike a car, we can’t just replace our engine. So today we are going to talk about how to eat if you’re fatigued.

1. Don’t skip meals

When under stress, your body is unable to properly monitor salt and sugar levels in your blood, so you must provide those factors frequently. A lot of people loose their appetite when they are under stress, but one of the most effective ways to turn this around is to eat 3 solid meals.

2. Don’t pound coffee and go

Coffee revs your stress system, and if that’s all your having first thing in the morning, you’re pouring gas on the exhaustion cycle. While there are proper ways of drinking coffee, like blending little butter or coconut oil to increase fats, but straight coffee and no breakfast is going to make the situation worse in the long run. If you think about it, coffee with no breakfast makes you feel energized and ready to go, but on an empty gas tank.

3. Eat a proper breakfast

Breakfast is crucial because you’re breaking your fast from the night before. Now, if you eat a high carb breakfast (which is most of the breakfast options we are used to) you’re going to raise your blood sugar and then crash it. That up and down sets your day up for a cycle of fatigue and sugar cravings.

Paleo Banana Pancakes

1 banana mashed

2 eggs

2 tbsp coconut flour

1 tsp vanilla

Mash the banana until lump free. Add the eggs and mix together with a fork.

Add the coconut flour and vanilla, mix with the fork then let to sit while the coconut flour thickens the mixture (otherwise they will remain runny and hard to flip).

Heat a frying pan and add coconut oil to fry small batches until cooked evenly on both sides. I cook them on a slow heat but for a bit longer helps the mixture dry out and 'set' like a regular pancake.

We like to enjoy them with nut butter, grass-fed butter, berries and coconut cream.

