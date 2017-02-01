One second per day: View life in Fort Collins in 2017

A still frm a video used in January's one-second roundup. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS, CO - Some days, the most exciting thing you'll do is feed your betta fish.

At least that's what I learned this month.

As part of a project I'm taking on this year — inspired by the video diary app 1 Second Everyday — I compiled one-second video snippets of life in Fort Collins every day in January. Many of them were submitted by Coloradoan editors, photographers and reporters.

The videos are aimed at giving readers a peek into our newsroom, our lives and our beats as we cover, compile and photograph Choice City news.

And now it's your turn. While I'll still be compiling newsroom-produced videos for the month of February, I'd also like to see what going on in your corner of Fort Collins. If you have a video you'd like to submit for next month's compilation, email it and the date it was filmed to me at erinudell@coloradoan.com.

