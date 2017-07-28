Over It: Can procrastination be passed down from our parents?

Here's Amelia Earhart laying in a bed of flowers instead of writing this web story (... probably). (Photo: Courtesy Amelia Earhart)

KUSA - Psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel joined our 9NEWS Mornings discussion on procrastination as part of our "Over It" series, and says this habit may be tied to genetics.

If your family has a history of procrastinators, these traits may be passed on to future generations. Dr. Max says that both nature and nurture impact our propensity to procrastinate, much like other habits that are developed over time.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, "looked into whether this bad habit might have its roots in genetics by surveying 181 identical twin pairs and 166 fraternal twin pairs.

The twins were surveyed on their ability to set and maintain goals, propensity to procrastinate and impulsivity."

Dr. Max admits that he is a procrastinator himself and that there's really no larger negative impact that results from procrastinating, as long as you meet your final deadline.

Our minds are in a constant tug of war between logic and emotion, which is why sometimes you feel like working on your goals, and sometimes you don't.

This discussion is a part of a month long series where each of our morning show anchors attempt to get "over" a habit. Coming up next month, Corey Rose will tackle her battle with clutter, sharing her thoughts and your feedback along the way.

