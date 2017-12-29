Over It: Wrapping up a month without credit cards

(Photo: Thinkstock)

KUSA - 48 hours, more or less.

That's how long I have to wait until I can break my credit card out of its purgatory in a random kitchen drawer and start using it again.

I think I'll pass, though. Turns out I don't really need it.

I gave up credit cards during December, which at times felt like a fool's errand. I had Christmas shopping to do, bills to pay and a plane ticket home to buy.

I did allow myself to keep using my debit card, so I wasn't completely plastic-free, but between that and cash, I did just fine. The gifts were bought, my power and water stayed on and I was able to fly home and spend the holiday with family in Arizona.

The plan was to make extra payments on the card while not using it. That wasn't quite as successful as I hoped. I paid more than the monthly minimum, but I didn't make the crazy leaps and bounds of progress I had hoped for, so I still have a few more payments to go until it's completely paid off.

I did have one incident where credit cards became very tempting for a few seconds. That flight home I talked about included the usual credit card pitch from the airline, and it sounded like a great deal to me. So many miles, no minimum purchase requirement and I could apply right on the plane. What could go wrong?

Don't worry, I didn't do it. That would have made this entire month a moot point, and I like challenges...especially when there's success at the end.

A lot of people reached out when I first started this challenge, offering words of support and telling me their own stories of living without credit cards. I want to thank every single one of you for your support. It was nice to know that this could be done, and I saw way more good come out of it than anything else.

I don't have any big plans for a shopping spree when I get my card back, but I wouldn't be mad if you told me about any great sales out there that I can't miss. Just kidding (maybe). You can reach me at jennifer.soules@9news.com.

