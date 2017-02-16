Parker boy collects teddy bears for kids coping with trauma

11-year-old Daniel Velasquez donating teddy bears for officers to give to children dealing with trauma or tragedy. (Photo: KUSA)

PARKER - During the worst moment in a young boy's life, a Parker Police Officer helped him feel better with the small gift of a teddy bear.

On Thursday, that little boy – 11-year-old Daniel Velasquez — is giving back so hundreds of kids can have that same comfort.

Velasquez was in a traumatic car crash about six years ago. Since then, he's been collecting the stuffed animals to help other kids after they face trauma.

Police say they wish there were more kids and adults like him.

“His character is phenomenal,” Commander Chris Peters with Parker Police said. “If there could be more adults with his kind of character, this world would be such a better place. He's a fantastic hope for the future.

Daniel collected a thousand teddy bears and stuffed animals this year to give to Parker Police and other charities.

