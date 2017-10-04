Asher is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix who currently calls the Denver Animal Shelter home but is hoping you'll change that.

He is still a puppy so he's energetic and playful but he is very smart and treat-driven so he will train easily and is eager to learn.

Asher is very social but can be hesitant which suggests there was some abuse in his early life.

This means he will do best in a calm and patient environment with adults and older children who will show him that good people are now in his life.

Asher is vaccinated, healthy and a very handsome gentleman who is ready to love you for the rest of his days.

If you'd like to change this little boy's life forever call the Denver Animal Shelter at 720-337-1817.

