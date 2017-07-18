3-year-old cat needs a new home
Herbert is a resilient young cat that overcame an illegal trap stuck on his paw. Herbert was found with a large metal trap on his left front paw for an unknown, but extended period of time. He's ready for adoption at the Aurora Animal Shelter where all ad
KUSA 5:18 PM. MDT July 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Suspect fires shots at deputy during evictionJul 18, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Second in command at Morrison PD indicted, accused…Jul 18, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
Longmont Housing Authority attorney says warrantless…Jul 18, 2017, 2:50 p.m.