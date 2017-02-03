9 things to know about the Denver Dumb Friends League

(Photo: Dumb Friends League, Dumb Friends League)

It’s called the Dumb Friends League because when the organization was founded in 1910, the term “dumb” was widely used to refer to animals because they lacked the power of human speech. While the term is generally not used with that meaning today, they have kept the name because it has significant recognition in the community and represents their mission of serving as a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.



Last year, the Dumb Friends League saved nearly 18,000 homeless pets. They are the largest community-based animal welfare organization in the Rocky Mountain region and have one of the highest animal-placement rates in the country for a shelter of their size.



As an open-admission shelter, they accept any and all animals that come to their doors—whether they are lost or relinquished, old, ill, injured or in need of special care.



They have three locations—the Quebec Street Shelter in Denver, the Buddy Center in Castle Rock and the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown. In addition, the Dumb Friends League runs a full-service adoption center at the Petco store on Colorado Boulevard and I-25, and you can also find Dumb Friends League adoptable cats at various Petco and PetSmart locations throughout metro Denver.



The Dumb Friends League provides care for abused and neglected horses and other equines. Their Harmony Equine Center in Franktown takes in and rehabilitates horses, ponies, donkeys and mules that have been removed from their owners by law enforcement. It is one of only a handful of facilities of its kind in the nation.



The Dumb Friends League offers cat spay and neuter surgeries for FREE through its mobile clinics, the Meow Mobile and the Lulu Mobile.



There is no time limit on how long a pet can stay at the Dumb Friends League. Adoptable pets will remain in their care, or will be sent to a foster home if they need a break from the shelter, for as long as it takes until they are adopted.



They have a free Pet Behavior Helpline that anyone can use to ask for advice on common pet-behavior issues.



The Dumb Friends League is a local, independent nonprofit that relies on support from our own community for their life-changing work. They are not affiliated with any national animal-welfare organizations.



