A friendly reminder about leaving dogs in hot cars

KUSA - Friday was the first 90-degree day in Colorado this year – and it also marks one year since Kyle Clark posted his now-viral commentary about leaving dogs in hot cars.

If you’re an owner, just don’t do it – and if you happen to see it happen, Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a bill this year granting you immunity if you have to break a dog out of a hot car.

A person breaking a car’s window to save a dog would legally have to make an effort to find the owner, call police and then stick around waiting for officers.

We've been through this - you have to have a reasonable belief the pet might die - you can only use reasonable force, you have to try to find the owner, call authorities, and stay on scene.

You can watch the original commentary below:

Can't see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2rK0JKJ

