Adopt Baby Girl (the cat) today!

Don't you want to adopt this cute Baby Girl?! (Photo: CatCareSociety)

KUSA - Meet Baby Girl.

She’s a domestic long hair tuxedo cat with the longest whiskers you’ve ever seen. She came to the Cat Care Society through the temporary care program, and since her human couldn’t take her back, she’s now up for adoption.

Baby Girl is spayed and nine years young.

She loves to be petted and brushed, and is scared of dogs. She wants to be at a home where she’s adored and the only pet.

Baby Girl is very loving, and would sleep on a blanket on your bed!

To adopt Baby Girl, call the Cat Care Society at 303-239-9680 or go to www.catcaresociety.org.

