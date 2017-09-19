Adopt Ladybug -- the perfect indoor companion!

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Ladybug is a 6-year-old Chihuahua looking for a couch she can curl and and nap on for the rest of her life.

She'd do best in a home where she is the only pet or with another dog her size. Respectful kids older than 12 would be best. She's very sweet and gentle. And is the perfect indoor companion!

She's available at Hope for Animals -- a volunteer organization in Georgetown. Call (303) 890-1806 if you're interested in adopting her. Tell them 9NEWS sent you!

