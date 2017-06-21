Adoptable dogs from Oklahoma arrive at Dumb Friends League

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Denver Dumb Friends League is helping homeless dogs and puppies in Oklahoma find new forever homes here in Colorado.

Every Wednesday, the Dumb Friends leagues gets about 30 to 40 dogs from the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita, Oklahoma.

The dogs are spayed or neutered when they arrive, and usually go up for adoption by the following Friday.

Now we know you're going to ask -- why isn't the organization finding homes for homeless dogs already in Colorado?

They are, but people in Colorado really love dogs.

"What we saw was a little bit of demand issue and so we are working locally as well, but with our Oklahoma partner we are able to get those dogs in and get them adopted very quickly," said Transfer Manager EC Michaels.

DFL says it has helped adopt about 1,700 dogs just from their Oklahoma partners.

© 2017 KUSA-TV