Adorable cocker spaniel mix needs a home

Noah needs a loving home. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - An adorable 8-year-old cocker spaniel mix named Noah is in need of a loving home.

Noah is neutered, walks gently on a leash, and does great with older children.

He is a bit timid at first, but warms up to people quickly. Noah requires regular grooming for the rest of his life, and would love a quiet home to live out his glory days.

Noah is available for adoption at the Denver Animal Shelter where he has been since January 10.

More information here on how to adopt him here: http://bit.ly/2evsW1S

