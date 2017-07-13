Archie: 8-week-old kitten ready for a home

Archie is an adorable 8-week-old kitten available for adoption at FoothillsAnimal Shelter. He came to the Shelter about a month ago with several ofhis siblings when his previous owner could no longer care for them.

KUSA 5:27 PM. MDT July 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories