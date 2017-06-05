Barking dog alerts firefighters to burning home in Colorado Springs

Generic photo of a fire truck (Photo: Sarah Rice)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Firefighters credit a barking dog in Colorado Springs for saving a home from fiery destruction.

Early Sunday morning, around 2:45, a neighbor heard a barking dog.

The noise drew the neighbor's attention to the home, which was unoccupied at the time. The neighbor called 911.

Fire crews responded in just six minutes to the house on 5216 West Kiowa Street in Colorado Springs, locating the fire and confining it to some subfloor in between the basement and the home's main level.

They say the barking dog helped alert people nearby to the fire.

Electrical wiring caused the fire, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire originated in the concealed space in the subfloor area between the basement and the main level. It is classified as accidental.

A news release from the fire department credits the fast action by firefighters to control power and extinguish the fire, resulting in minimal damage to the home.

Also, someone find that dog and give him or her a treat! Good dog!

A safety message from CSFD and the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA):

• Electrical work should be performed by a qualified electrician who is licensed and insured.

• More information on electrical safety can be viewed or downloaded from the following NFPA site: http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/by-topic/top-causes-of-fire/electrical

