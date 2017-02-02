Basics of pet adoption

Denver Dumb Friends League

KUSA - If you’re in the market to add a new member to the family, Denver's Dumb Friends League urges you to keep a few things in mind.

Karisa O’Meara went to the Dumb Friends League in December to adopt a pup. In her words, she was "addicted to having a dog."

Phil Davis, a DFL volunteer for 19 years, helped Karisa find Dillon, a black lab.

“We do a good job of trying to make a match that we think is going to be a keeper," Davis said.

Denver Dumb Friends League

Joan Thielen, communications specialist for DFL, says animals have unique characteristics just like people do, and it's important it’s the best fit for that pet and the person.

"As far as giving pets as gifts, we really don’t recommend doing that here at the shelter," Thielen said. "We think it should be a family decision and half the fun of adopting a pet is coming to the shelter and really selecting that pet together.”

Davis recommends families need to understand there’s going to be some adjustment time.

Denver Dumb Friends League

You'll need to work with the dog and hopefully the dog will work with you. Also, know what it takes to take care of an animal.

“Gotta come together. The family comes together, the animal comes together, and when you get to here, that’s magic," Davis said. "And it lasts for 10 to 12 years. There’s nothing better.”

DFL does a lot more than just animal adoptions. Veterinarians with the DFL perform procedures, volunteers and fosters take care of the animals and nurse them back to health, and they even offer behavior classes.

Denver Dumb Friends League

On Thursday, Feb. 9, DFL is sponsoring a telethon on 9NEWS. Volunteers will be answering phones and taking donations, starting at 5 a.m. until 10:35 p.m. You can learn more about the telethon, and the DFL here.

