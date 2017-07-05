Basset hound in need of full-time belly scratcher

DENVER - This easy-going pup is in need of a family to call his own.

Bernard is a 10-year-old Basset Hound that prefers a life that has plenty of relaxation and belly scratches.

He is an easy going gentleman that would fit perfectly in a gentle home with older children.

Bernard does well with other dogs but gets a bit overwhelmed by high-energy animals.

He is a lovely fellow that will make a wonderful addition to your home!

Bernard is at the Denver Animal Shelter at 1241 West Bayaud Avenue.

For more information call (720) 913-1311.

