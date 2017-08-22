Be a Star by adopting this female shepherd mix

Star

A very cute shepherd mix named Star would very much like to be the star in your life - and all you have to do to make that happen is adopt her!

She's 1 - 2 years old, good with adults, kids and other dogs, even! She's affectionate and outgoing (talk about getting the whole package - you couldn't ask for better traits in a dog)!

Star is even spayed and up-to-date on her shots.

The adoption fee is $75.

You can find her at Charlie's Place - at the Clear Creek/Gilpin County Animal Shelter at 500 W. Dumont Road, Dumont, CO 80436. They're open noon to 4:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.

You can call them at 303-679-2477 or head to this link to view their website.

© 2017 KUSA-TV