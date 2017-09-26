Bring Andre the Giant and his brother home!

(Photo: Courtesy Larimer Humane Society)

You might not know that rabbits bond for life, but they do.

Andre the Giant, a four-month-old Californian rabbit, is bonded for life with his brother. They’re at the Larimer Humane Society, and volunteers are hoping that this adorable pair can find a home!

You can meet Andre and his brother at the new Larimer Humane Society shelter at 3501 E. 71st Street in Loveland.

Find more information about Andre and other adoptable animals here: http://www.larimerhumane.org/

© 2017 KUSA-TV