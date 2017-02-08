California-based mobile vet service rolls into Denver

Dr. Katherine van Ekert, (left) co-founder of VetPronto mobile vet service company, sees a patient. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Joe Waltman’s puppy was sick.

He took a wait-and-see approach, thinking he didn’t have time to carve out of the day to wait in an animal clinic.

He thought it would be great if the veterinarian would come to him, instead. Because he waited, the puppy's kennel cough turned into pneumonia and one very expensive hospital bill to save him. The incident got Waltman thinking about a better way to deliver vet services.

“In this age of Uber, everything is revolving around convenience,” he said.

Waltman and two business partners — Dr. Katherine van Ekert and Soren Berg — launched the on-demand veterinary business VetPronto two years ago in San Francisco. Last year, they ran a WeFunder campaign on the crowdfunding site and raised $363,018 from 639 investors.

