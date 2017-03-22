Officials in Aurora are determining if Capone is a dog-wolf hybrid. (Photo: Tracy Abbato)

KUSA - The pet suspected of being part wolf is just a dog, the family's attorney said Wednesday.

Jennifer Edwards, an attorney and the founder of the Animal Law Center, says DNA results came back on Capone, an Aurora family pet, and they were negative for any wolf. He was impounded five weeks ago, but a court determined he will be able to go home sometime Wednesday.

The family will not pay any impound fees, and only face charges for "dog at large."

Capone has been a part of the Abbato family since they adopted him from the Adams County Animal Shelter 10 years ago. Back then, he was classified as a German shepherd lab mix.

Last month, Capone jumped a fence and ran away. His owner, Tracy Abbato was relieved when she heard Aurora Animal Control picked him up, but was shocked when city officials told her they couldn't give him back because they suspected the 11-year-old was a wolf-hybrid.

Last week, Michael Bryant with the Aurora Animal Shelter said officers suspected Capone could be a hybrid based on “experience and behavior.”

"They said he has characteristics of a wolf," Abbato said. "I asked what those characteristics were. They didn't give me any explanation other than he was aggressive."

"This is an 11-year-old dog in a concrete cell for five weeks," Edwards said.

Last week, a spokesperson for the city of Aurora told 9NEWS that if the judge determines the animal should be surrendered to the Aurora Animal Services based on the case as a whole, which includes the charge of aggressive behavior and the possibility the dog maybe part wolf, Animal Services will determine what to do with the dog, including finding a sanctuary to send it to or another appropriate home.

Today, the aggressive animal charge and exotic animal charges were dismissed and the owner plead guilty to a dog at large, not having a rabies vaccine and not registering their dog with the city.

The family pledged to build a 6 foot fence and will voluntarily do behavior modification for Capone.

Once the family complies with all of these requirements the impound fees that now total to $1000 will be waived.

The owners will still have to pay court costs.

The city will try to administer the rabies vaccine immediately so they can release Capone and send him home today.

