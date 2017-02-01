Cases of this common pet parasite spike during the winter months

Woman walking her dog in the park. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

DENVER - The parasite Giardia is killed off in warm weather, which means winter is its time to thrive in water and parks.

With cooler temperatures and moist ground, the parasite Giardia can thrive. Each winter, veterinarians typically see an increase in cases of the parasite.

One of the most common misconceptions is that your pet can get the parasite by coming in contact with goose poop.

That's not true.

"It's a pretty frequent misconception that it's transmitted by goose poop. Actually the major genotype is different between birds and mammals, so there's a very low risk from goose poop. Mainly what we're dealing with is that dogs are in the environment of water and the water is contaminated," said Leslie Longo, VMD at VCA Firehouse Animal Hospital in Denver.

The strain of the parasite is species specific, and different from birds to mammals.

Giardia causes soft stool or diarrhea in pets - dogs or cats especially - although it typically does not cause vomiting. Pets will usually maintain their appetites and energy levels even if they have the parasite in their intestines.

It's a good idea to wipe your dogs' paws after a walk in the park, especially if they've been around water or other dogs' feces.

Giardia is most commonly spread through stagnant, infected bodies of water after a dog's face or nose comes in contact with an infected area. People can get it too.

However, Longo says without specifically genotyping the Giardia parasites they see it's impossible to say for sure that it's not transmissible from dogs to humans, but the risk is very low.

She recommends practicing good hygiene any time you're picking up after your pet by washing your hands thoroughly.

Also, pick up your pets' stool right away. Don't wait to pick it up from your backyard, as the parasite (as well as others) can survive for a long time in your grass.

It should go without saying that if you're at a park or public trail you should also pick up pet waste immediately.

Dr. Longo says cats can tend to be more asymptomatic, meaning they can have Giardia without emitting the symptoms of it. She recommends cats get an annual fecal exam to check for the parasite.

Giardia is fairly easily treated with medication at your veterinarian's office. Consult your vet if you notice a change in your pet's stool as it can be a sign of a parasite.

