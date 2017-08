She just loves to love! (Photo: Boulder Humane)

Cici is 4 years old and just made the trek up from Texas to Colorado this past Sunday.

She's a hound mix looking for a good home (and is pictured wearing just the cutest bandana).

The Humane Society of Boulder County says she's practically itching to go home with a nice person and finally be able to take it easy and spread her cheer and tail wags.

Cici's grin is infectious! (Photo: Boulder Humane)

