Symptoms of canine influenza you should look for in your pup

The Denver Dumb Friends League is creating a 'Dogs of Denver’ book

KUSA - There's new concern about canine influenza after a dozen dogs were infected with dog flu at two different dog shows this summer.

The good news is no cases have been reported in Denver.

Twelve dogs who were at a dog shows in Florida and Georgia tested positive for the flu. There were also three cases reported in North Texas and North Carolina.

RELATED: Three confirmed cases of canine flu in Dallas County

RELATED: Local vets advise dog owners to get 'dog flu' vaccine

9NEWS spoke with a local veterinarian who says dog flu can be treated and more importantly, prevented.

"It was one that we have vaccines for, so we tell people if you are going to doggy day care frequently, or if you're going to be boarding them frequently, it may be a good idea to get that vaccine," said Leslie Longo, VMD at Hampden Family Pet Hospital.

If your dog has a fever, is coughing, or has really thick, puss-like nasal discharge, they may have dog flu and you should take them to the vet.

Signs of fever in a dog are shaking, not wanting to eat, and acting lethargic.

© 2017 KUSA-TV