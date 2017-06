Lincoln. (Photo: KUSA)

Meet Lincoln, a kitten looking for a good home.

He’s a 9-week-old short hair tabby. He was found in an alley and brought up to Denver to find a good home through Colorado Animal Welfare.

He’s very playful and friendly, and was very curious about the newsroom at 9NEWS.

If you're interested in adopting him, visit http://coloradoanimalwelfare.org/

