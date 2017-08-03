Cute 9-week-old pup brothers available for adoption

Meet Max and Hans' mother - Greta. (Photo: The Good Dog Rescue)

Max and Hans are 9 weeks old, they're brothers and they're ready to be adopted! They're from the Good Dog Rescue - who are incidentally holding an adoption event this weekend!

Max and Hans (pictured in the video above) are believed to be lab/shepherd mixes who look nothing like their 11-month-old mother (pictured).

They're from a litter of nine.

Also - 15 more puppies are up for adoption for the First Annual Judith L. Walsh Memorial Adoption Fair in Wheat Ridge on Saturday, August 5. The exact address of the event is at 3232 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO.

Did someone say deals?

"Join us while we try to help find homes for adoptable dogs and puppies from many Colorado rescues, as well as a special guest," the organization says in a news release.

Local vendors, food and fun will be had at the event.

You can also get your pets vaccinated, microchipped and registered all at once. $30 for microchips, $10 for rabies.

