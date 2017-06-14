Daisy the cat is looking for a loving lap to call her own.

Daisy, an 11-year-old white cat, is a delightful and affectionate little lady who loves plenty of attention.

She is sweet, social and will not only enjoy hearing about your day but she will tell you all about hers.

The perfect home for Daisy will have plenty of pets an scratches.

If you think this lovely lady could be the perfect addition to your home please contact The Denver Dumb Friends league at DDFL.ORG or call 303-751-5772.

All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies, a microchip ID implant and a free veterinary visit at participating veterinarians.

