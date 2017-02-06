Deaf dog given a second chance through foundation's grant

(Photo: Foothills Animal Shelter, Nancy Lindo 2014)

KUSA - A dog at the Foothills Animal Shelter is getting a special gift and a second chance at life, thanks to a grant that will teach her sign language.

Red is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle dog. She's completely deaf.

Thanks to a grant from the Wags and Menace Make a Difference Foundation, Red and whoever decides to adopt her, will get special sign language training.

(Photo: Foothills Animal Shelter)

The sign language classes will be with a professional certified trainer, and will teach both Red and the owner different techniques.

Cindy Lee, who runs the foundation, says Red needs a specific kind of owner.

"It's just like a special needs child; you have to embrace their life and live it day in and day out," Lee said. "We're looking for a good candidate. No children, probably only dog in the house, so she can really be comfortable and embrace her life, because she's really young, she's only two."

(Photo: Foothills Animal Shelter)

The Foothills Animal Shelter says Red arrived in the shelter in January. The shelter says Cindy is a volunteer at the shelter and her foundation has worked with the shelter for several years.

You can find out more about the shelter and Red here.

(© 2017 KUSA)