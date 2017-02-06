Deaf dog given a second chance through foundation's grant

KUSA - A dog at the Foothills Animal Shelter is getting a special gift and a second chance at life, thanks to a grant that will teach her sign language.
Red is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle dog. She's completely deaf.
Thanks to a grant from the Wags and Menace Make a Difference Foundation, Red and whoever decides to adopt her, will get special sign language training.
The sign language classes will be with a professional certified trainer, and will teach both Red and the owner different techniques.
Cindy Lee, who runs the foundation, says Red needs a specific kind of owner.
"It's just like a special needs child; you have to embrace their life and live it day in and day out," Lee said. "We're looking for a good candidate. No children, probably only dog in the house, so she can really be comfortable and embrace her life, because she's really young, she's only two."
The Foothills Animal Shelter says Red arrived in the shelter in January. The shelter says Cindy is a volunteer at the shelter and her foundation has worked with the shelter for several years.
You can find out more about the shelter and Red here.
