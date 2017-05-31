Deaf shelter dog looking for a place to call home

(Photo: Foothills Animal Shelter)

GOLDEN - The Foothills Animal Shelter is looking for a good home for a 7-year-old deaf dog.

Tundra arrived at the shelter the end of January.

Shortly after arriving the Shelter's Veterinary Services team discovered the American Pit Bull/ Australian Cattledog mix was suffering from years of neglect.

(Photo: Foothillls Animal Shelter)

An infection in her ears had been left untreated for so long, tundra was now deaf and a large mass had developed on her neck.

(Photo: Foothills Animal Shelter)

“Through a series of intensive surgeries, we realized the mass was actually due to drainage from her infected ears. We ended up removing the mass and both of her ear canals. Unfortunately, this was the only way for us to get rid of the infection and for her to fully recover," said Dr. Emily Hays, the Shelter’s Chief Veterinarian.

Tundra's recovery took months but thanks to the shelter and her foster home, she is now fully recovered and is learning hand signals so her new family can communicate with her.

(Photo: Foothillls Animal Shelter)

She is calm and great with children as well as with other dogs, but would be best in a home without cats.

The $110 adoption fee includes the her spay surgery, initial vaccinations, a microchip and a free veterinary office visit.

If you are interested in meeting with Tundra you can call Foothills Animal Shelter at 303-278-7575.

