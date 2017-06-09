Dog found safe after terrified leap into Boise River

(Photo: Idaho Humane)

BOISE -- A frightened foster dog that jumped into the Boise River to avoid an aggressive off-leash dog has been found after days of searching.

The Idaho Humane Society confirmed Thursday that Kira, a Labrador mix, was caught near the Greenbelt.

Taylor Montes, who was fostering Kira, told KTVB earlier this week that the dog broke away from her Monday afternoon during a walk on the Greenbelt near Ann Morrison Park. After another person's dog "lunged and growled" at Kira, she pulled out of her leash and dove into the fast-moving water to get away, Montes said.

Luckily, the foster dog was able to make it to the other side of the river, and was spotted running down River Street later that day.

Montes said she was particulary worried because Kira is timid and doesn't respond to her name when called - making her harder to catch.

According to the Idaho Humane Society, another dog owner captured Kira Thursday after "one final 2½-hour dash around Ann Morrison Park and the Greenbelt."

Kira is being checked out by a veteranarian to make sure she is OK, and will be returned to her foster family.

