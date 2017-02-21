Dogs with jobs: Meet Northern Colorado's geese police

Gauge, a black lab, hops back into the golf cart after chasing a group of geese at Southridge Golf Course on Friday, February 17, 2017 (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Pepper can sense them.

Cruising on a paved path alongside sprawling golf greens during a warm February morning, the wily border collie is on the prowl. She knows what's around the corner and what to do when she sees them.

On command she takes off from the golf cart, then races across Pelican Lakes Golf Club in Windsor — where she's technically an employee — toward a trio of geese, who immediately take off into the air.

"I don't care where they go," said Stacy Kleve, Pelican Lakes' director of golf and one of Pepper's handlers, of the fleeing fowl. "As long as they find a new hotel."

Though tens of thousands of migratory geese come from Canada to Northern Colorado in the winter, as spring comes around they take off — leaving the smaller, but deeply rooted population of resident geese to waddle across our roads, dip in our ponds and defecate on our golf courses. Soon, they'll start nesting and laying eggs.

