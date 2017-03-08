Dumb Friends League offering free spay, neuter for cats

The Dumb Friends League in Denver has opened a new clinic that offers free spay and neuter surgeries for cats. (Photo: Dumb Friends League)

DENVER - The Dumb Friends League in Denver has opened a new clinic that offers free spay and neuter surgeries for cats.

The clinic, which opened on Wednesday, is part of the DFL's effort to help reduce the number of cats on the streets and in shelters across our state.

Coloradans can bring in their own cats as well as any feral or community cats for the free surgeries.

The clinic is currently funded by grants from the Animal Assistance Foundation, PetSmart Charities and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). They hope to spay or neuter 10,000 cats per year at the new clinic.

