Edna and Ethel are looking for someone to love forever

Edna and Ethel joined us Wednesday from the Adams County Animal Shelter and they are sweethearts.

They are an affectionate bonded mother and daughter who must be adopted together.

Ethel, the mother, is a 9-year-old, black Boxer mix and Edna, the daughter, is a 7-year-old brown Labrador/Boxer mix.

They enjoy cuddles, walking, and relaxing together.

They are very calm, easy going and have done well sharing a kennel, food, toys, and blankets.

Both of these beautiful ladies are spayed, current on their shots and will do best in a calm and mellow family with few stairs.

If you think Edna and Ethel would complete your home, contact the Adams County Animal Shelter at (303) 288-3294.

