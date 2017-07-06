'Ender' looking for a forever home

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Ender, a one-year-old cat is looking for a forever home.

He's currently staying at the Dumb Friends League, where workers says he's affectionate and enjoys being around people.

He has done well with children, but would prefer to be the only cat in the household.

The Dumb Friends League says he would make a great companion for someone who is looking for a curious cat with a sweet personality.

If you would like to adopt Ender, call 303-751-5772.

The Dumb Friends League is also having Cat Fest this weekend, a big event to help cats and kittens find homes.



