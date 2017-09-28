Ernie and Harley are small, adorable and looking for their forever home

KUSA - They're cute, they're kinda funny looking, they're friendly - and they're tiny. They come from the Humane Society of South Platte Valley.

Ernie is 10-year-old dachshund with plenty of life and love left to give. Harley is a 9-year-old Chihuahua who's never looked younger!

Looking to adopt? Head to the humane society at 2129 W. Chenango Avenue in Littleton. Their hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday and Tuesday. They're open 12 - 5 p.m. on Sunday and 3 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

