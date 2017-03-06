Everyone is jumping on the baby giraffe train

KUSA - It seems as if everyone has gotten on the baby giraffe train.

While everyone is caught up watching the live stream of ‘April’ the giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park, the Denver Zoo made the surprise announcement last week that they’d welcomed a baby giraffe named Dobby.

Denver Water is even getting in on the fun.

Denver Water explains what a giraffe's 'plunger pump' is, comparing it to the city of Denver's distribution system. Denver Water also includes information about how much giraffes drink, and whether or not they can swim.

The pictures of Dobby quickly captured the attentions of thousands across the country – and 9NEWS live streamed his first public appearance over the weekend.

