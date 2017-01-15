Firefighters: Don't chase your dog onto an icy pond

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

KUSA - In the last week, there have been four water rescues of pets that have scurried their way onto frozen Denver ponds.

The Denver Fire Department says it's because people are leaving their dogs off-leash, putting not only them, but those around them at risk.

“You know a life is a life,” DFD assistant chief C.J. Haberkorn said. “That's what we get paid to do is protect life and we're going to do our best.”

The first two instances happened just last week at Washington Park when a dog scurried onto a pond in the area.

It then happened twice on Saturday when twice the Denver Fire Department Water Rescue Team was dispatched to Sloan's Lake for the same reason.

“Dog goes out, falls in the water,” Haberkorn added. “Obviously, the dog owner gets scared, she ventures out onto the ice herself, she goes through. Another bystander saw and thought they could help, they go through.”

As a dog owner himself, Haberkorn understands the inclination to help, but says the best thing to do is call 911. Rescue teams will be there in 4 minutes or less, plenty of time to help your pet from the ice without any lasting side effects.

“[Dogs] have a natural instinct through that natural survival skill to start moving their body so they're pumping blood -- they're doing it constantly.”

He says venturing out yourself will only create a greater likelihood of breaking the ice, sending both you and your pet into the water.

“Your dog is attached to you. Your dog loves you. If you trusted your dog enough to be off the leash, your dog is going to come back.”

In the end, the best piece of advice is the easiest to follow: simply keep your dog leashed.

Fire officials say at near-freezing water dogs can survive about three times longer than humans can.

If you do rush out in a panic and fall in they say try holding onto a slab of ice instead of trying to climb out and risking breaking more.

We have a few tips from the Coloradoan to do about what to do if your dog falls through ice: http://noconow.co/2ijtzwJ

