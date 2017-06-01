Fun-loving schnauzer, poodle mix needs a forever home

Hope is looking for her forever home. (Photo: Humane Society of Boulder Valley)

BOULDER - A 4-year-old schnauzer and poodle mix is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

Hope is an energetic dog who loves to play and have fun.

She was transferred to the shelter from Texas and needed medical treatment to help with an injured eye, which recently had to be surgically removed.

Shelter staff say she’s done a great job at adapting, and could use a gentle start in a new home.

Anyone interested in adopting Hope should contact the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

