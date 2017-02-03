'Have a Heart for Homeless Pets' telethon coming Thursday

DENVER - 9NEWS is partnering with the Dumb Friends League for a day-long telethon on Feb. 9.

The telethon, called “Have a Heart for Homeless Pets,” begins at 5 a.m. and will run until 10:35 p.m. All day on 9NEWS, segments will be shown, guests will be interviewed, and the Dumb Friends League’s mission will be discussed. The goal is to raise money for the DFL to help them continue to help pets in need of medical care or shelter.

The telethon will take over the Colorado and Company segment from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with guests, adoptable pets and stories about homeless pets in Colorado.

NOTE: The pets shown during the telethon will not be available for adoption until Friday at 11 a.m. at the Dumb Friends League.



The Dumb Friends League saved nearly 18,000 homeless pets in 2015. Some received medical care, others received behavior training, and a lot of them were placed in foster homes. Funds raised during the telethon will help the Dumb Friends League continue to succeed and to help keep its doors open to all animals in need.

If you’d like to make a donation now, you can call the Dumb Friends League: 303-571-5772 or visit www.ddfl.org.



The Have a Heart for Homeless Pets Telethon is sponsored by the Dumb Friends League.

Special thanks to Integra Business for donating the phone solution for the telethon. Visit www.Integratelecom.com for more information.

