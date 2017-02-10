Have a Heart for Homeless Pets Telethon raised close to $400,000

DENVER - Who loves cute animals? Apparently, most of our viewers.

Thursday's "Have a Heart for Homeless Pets" telethon, a partnership between 9NEWS and the Dumb Friends League, raised more than $390,000 this year, which is $10,000 more than what was raised last year.

The telethon ran all day Feb. 9.

The money we raised will go toward continuing the Dumb Friends League's efforts to give pets medical attention and shelter.

And if the telethon inspired you to adopt a shelter dog, keep this in mind: the pets shown during the telethon are not available for adoption at the Dumb Friends League until Friday at 11 a.m.

A big thank you to everyone who donated and volunteered!

It's working folks. Thank you Colorado and beyond for your continued support. @DDFL #9news pic.twitter.com/ff705745nm — Adam Vance 9News (@AdamVance9News) February 9, 2017

