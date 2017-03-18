Help find Otto a new home

(Photo: Villanueva-Tolin, Raquel)

KUSA - Otto is a big, handsome young lad in need of a new home. He is full of young energy and would love to find a home with active people.

He is very loving and attaches quickly to his people. Otto is very smart and picks up new things easily. He has also been doing well with crate training.

He gets along with other dogs but he does like to chase cats and chickens. While his history is unknown, it is suspected he was dumped from someone who had been using him to breed and we think he had very little human interaction.

Because of this he is starting from scratch on basic obedience training and would do best with someone who would be interested in taking him through an obedience course.

All animals adopted are fully vetted including spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test and de-worming. For more information on the adoption process, visit www.savingdobermankind.org.

