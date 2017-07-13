Help give this adorable fuzzball a home

Say hi, Archie! (Photo: Foothills Animal Shelter)

Meet Archie. He's the cutest little kitten that could really use a home!

He's only 8 weeks old and available at the Foothills Animal Shelter. He and all his siblings came to the shelter about a month ago because their previous owner couldn't care for them.

The young group of siblings spent the last month with a foster family - getting plenty of love and big enough to be adopted.

Archie's sweet and energetic who loves playing and would be perfect for anyone who'd like to add a kitten to their life.

He is a fan of being held (!) and gets along well with other cats.

It'll cost $150 to adopt him, but that covers his neuter surgery, initial vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit! Interested?

Call 303-278-7575.

