Is Maggie Moo the dog for you?

Maggie Moo. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Looking for an affectionate dog with an energetic personality?

Maggie Moo may be the dog for you.

She’s a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier that has lived well with other dogs in the past and loves people.

Maggie Moo would do well in a home with an active owner and would probably make a great hiking or running buddy.

She walks well on the leash and rides great in the car.

Maggie Moo is available for adoption at the Dumb Friends League Quebec Street Shelter in Denver.

All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies, a microchip ID implant and a free veterinary visit at participating veterinarians.

To learn more about Maggie Moo and other adoptable pets, visit DDFL.ORG or call 303-751-5772.

